New Delhi: Sports marketing and brand licensing firm Baseline Ventures has signed badminton doubles duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly, to its roster of athletes. The two recently won the BWF World Championship title and have won medals at the Commonwealth Games,

Gayathri Gopichand, daughter of badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is said to have a strong playing style and agility for doubles badminton. Jolly’s game is said to bring power to the court.

“We are thrilled to partner with the agency. With their support, we are confident of reaching new heights in our badminton journey and making our mark on the international stage," the duo said in a joint statement.

Baseline Ventures has secured a partnership with Muthoot FinCorp. This multi-year deal will mean the two will display the company’s logo on the front jerseys during all BWF events.

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, said, “We believe that sports have the remarkable ability to bring out the spirit of sportspersonship and passion, transcending barriers of socio-economic status, language, and culture. With our deep involvement in various sports, the Muthoot Pappachan Group has consistently recognized and embraced their transformative power. Our partnership with Gayathri and Tressa further strengthens our dedication to these core values."

The Indian sports industry has registered a jump in 2022 with media advertisement spending , on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the ₹14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.

According to the 10th edition of an annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to ₹14,209 crore last year, from ₹9,500 crore in 2021. Out of this, spending on sponsorships for on-ground, team and franchises, more than doubled to ₹5,907 crore, increasing its share in the overall pie by 12 basis points to 42%, from the earlier 30%, it said in the report.