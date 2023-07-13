Baseline Ventures adds badminton players Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jollyto its roster1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Baseline Ventures has secured a partnership with Muthoot FinCorp. This multi-year deal will mean the two will display the company’s logo on the front jerseys during all BWF events.
New Delhi: Sports marketing and brand licensing firm Baseline Ventures has signed badminton doubles duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly, to its roster of athletes. The two recently won the BWF World Championship title and have won medals at the Commonwealth Games,
