Baseline Ventures adds badminton players Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jollyto its roster

According to the 10th edition of an annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to ₹14,209 crore last year, from ₹9,500 crore in 2021. Out of this, spending on sponsorships for on-ground, team and franchises, more than doubled to ₹5,907 crore, increasing its share in the overall pie by 12 basis points to 42%, from the earlier 30%, it said in the report.