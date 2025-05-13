Basketball-Frances teen sensation Malonga ready to dunk on WNBA

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - A 6'6" teenage dunking sensation out of France is ready to take the WNBA by storm, as second overall draft pick Dominique Malonga brings experience well beyond her years to Seattle.

The 19-year-old is known as the "female Wembanyama" - after compatriot and NBA star Victor Wembanyama - for her distinctive size and athleticism, and is on her way to becoming a fan favourite even before the Seattle Storm's Saturday season tipoff.

"Dominique is well beyond her years when it comes to being a pro. She catches on to things very quickly. She asks the right questions," said veteran Nneka Ogwumike, the 2016 league MVP.

"I'm very grateful that we have her here, especially because she dunks and I don't want get dunked on."

She has wasted no time showing off that signature skill, dunking in her first practice with the team in footage that quickly picked up momentum on social media.

Despite her youth, Malonga already has the advantage of four years of professional experience playing in Europe, though she told reporters the new league would take some adjustment.

"There is a huge difference I would say in the pace. The game is so fast here and I need to really adapt to that. But that's also what I like because I love to run, to run the floor and that's also where I feel that I fit to this game," she said.

Malonga, who helped France to silver as the youngest player on her national team at the Paris Olympics, said that playing in high-level games at a young age would make her an asset in the WNBA, where rookies are typically 21 or older.

