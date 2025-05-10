Basketball-Griner living the dream after shock move to Atlanta

Reuters
Published10 May 2025, 01:01 AM IST
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Ten-time All-Star Brittney Griner has recaptured her love for basketball after moving to the Atlanta Dream in a shock free agency move, the veteran center said on Friday.

The former first overall pick built her career over 12 years with the Mercury and once appeared to be a permanent fixture in Phoenix, where she helped win the title in 2014 and was twice the WNBA's scoring champion.

In a WNBA off-season full of blockbuster acquisitions, Griner signing a one-year deal with the Dream earlier this year was perhaps the biggest shock to fans.

But the three-time Olympic champion said it was exactly the move she needed.

"I was somewhere for a very long time and it's good to have a different change of pace, different outlook on everything. Definitely found the love for the game again being here," Griner told a press conference.

The earliest sign of her fresh start came in the Dream's 80-70 pre-season win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

The 6'9" Griner drained a three-pointer in her first possession, showing comfort with a shot she did not even attempt in her five seasons with the Mercury.

She told reporters that newly-installed coach Karl Smesko was helping build her confidence from behind the arc.

"Started in training camp day one, and I already can tell the difference now. I definitely feel comfortable taking the shot," said Griner.

"Between coach and my teammates, they're just putting a lot of confidence in me to take them. And then also movement on the three-point line and not just being on the block as well." (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

