BCCI confirms major shakeup in Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee, invites applications - Check full criteria

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for two posts in the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee. In an email, the BCCI confirmed that two members of the current selection committee will vacate their positions, with one of them being South Zone selector Sridharan Sharath, who has already completed his four-year term.

The current men's selection committee has Ajit Agarkar (chief), Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and Sharath. The other member likely to be replaced is either Das or Banerjee. Former India international Batra was appointed as the North Zone selector last year.

The two-appointed members will be responsible for selecting the Indian team (senior men) across formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is, and any other formats as determined by the BCCI.

What's the selection eligibility criteria set by BCCI? Minimum of 7 Test Matches; OR 30 First-Class Matches; OR 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class Matches.

Must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior.

Must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years. Pragyan Ojha frontrunner from South Zone According to a TOI report, former India off-spinner Pragyan Ojha is set to take up the role from South Zone, replacing Sharath, who will complete his four years into the job. The report also stated that Sharath could take up the role of chief junior selector, replacing Thilak Naidu. The BCCI had also advertised for the role of chief junior selector.

Sharath had earlier served as a junior chief selector when India won the U-19 World Cup in 2022. The appointments in the BCCI selection committees is likely to be ratified at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month.

Besides the senior men's and junior selection committees, the senior women's committee is also set for an overhaul (in 4 positions). The women's committee currently comprises of Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, Shyama Dey Shaw.

The David-led committee will be completing their four-year term in September. Out of the five, only Shyama Dey Shaw is set to retain her place after coming on board in 2023. The Indian squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was David-led committee's last assignment.