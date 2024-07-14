Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian cricketer, battling blood cancer in London, receives ₹ 1 crore financial assistance from BCCI for treatment as per Jay Shah's orders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), will release ₹1 crore immediately, for the treatment of former Indian coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is fighting blood cancer in London, said the board on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision comes amid cricket legends, former Indian captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil's requests, reported the PTI. They had repeatedly appealed to the BCCI to help with Gaikwad's treatment.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary has ordered for the amount to be released immediately, to provide financial assistance to veteran cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release ₹1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," said the BCCI apex council, reported the PTI.

The BCCI secretary has also spoken to Gaekwad's family, and has assured support in such a critical hour. “Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support.

The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," mentioned BCCI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several cricket enthusiasts and regional sports coaches had also posted on X, requesting BCCI's support to aid Anshuman Gaekwad.

Meanwhile, other cricket fans continued to celebrate, and praised Jay Shah for the move.

The BCCI said it will continue to monitor Gaekwad's progress and remained confident that he would come back from his sickness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaekwad, is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.

Anshuman Gaekwad is the son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, who captained the Indian team on it's tour to England in 1959. The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

(with inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!