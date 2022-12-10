BCCI invites bids for media rights for Women’s IPL 2023-2027 seasons

BCCI invites bids for media rights for Women’s IPL 2023-2027 seasons1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
The Women’s IPL is expected to begin in March 2023, will be played in India, and have about 22 matches
The Women’s IPL is expected to begin in March 2023, will be played in India, and have about 22 matches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the invitation to tender for media rights to the 2023-2027 seasons of the Women’s Indian Premier League.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the invitation to tender for media rights to the 2023-2027 seasons of the Women’s Indian Premier League.
The board’s governing council of the IPL said that it was inviting bids from entities to acquire the media rights for five years. The invitation to tender (ITT) would be available upon a payment of a non-refundable fee of about ₹5 lakh, excluding taxes. The procedure to procure the ITT will be available for purchase till the end of 2022. It said only those satisfying its eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and other terms and conditions would be eligible to bid. It added that merely purchasing this ITT did not entitle any person to bid.
The board’s governing council of the IPL said that it was inviting bids from entities to acquire the media rights for five years. The invitation to tender (ITT) would be available upon a payment of a non-refundable fee of about ₹5 lakh, excluding taxes. The procedure to procure the ITT will be available for purchase till the end of 2022. It said only those satisfying its eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and other terms and conditions would be eligible to bid. It added that merely purchasing this ITT did not entitle any person to bid.
The women’s IPL 2023 is likely to be a five-team tournament and is expected to begin in March 2023. It will be played in India and have about 22 matches.
The board is said to be going for a closed-bid process and not an e-auction. It had proposed that the plan was to have these 22 matches with about 18 players in each squad and only six of those could be overseas players. It added that just five of these overseas players could play in the top 11. For this, the BCCI will sell all its five franchises.