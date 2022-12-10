BCCI invites bids for media rights for Women’s IPL 2023-2027 seasons

The board’s governing council of the IPL said that it was inviting bids from entities to acquire the media rights for five years. The invitation to tender (ITT) would be available upon a payment of a non-refundable fee of about ₹5 lakh, excluding taxes. The procedure to procure the ITT will be available for purchase till the end of 2022. It said only those satisfying its eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and other terms and conditions would be eligible to bid. It added that merely purchasing this ITT did not entitle any person to bid.