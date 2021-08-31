BCCI issues tender for two new IPL teams to be added in 2022 edition

Currently, the eight IPL teams play each other twice and then the top four go into playoffs for the final.“To me, ₹2, 000 seems like a realistic base figure for the new team franchises since the league has grown and teams are making good annual revenue which could go upto ₹70 crore. I believe multiple corporates are interested to ride the IPL wave and I won’t be surprised if the bid can go as high as ₹4, 000 – ₹5, 000 crore. BCCI is also set to renew the media rights contract so there’s a significant money to be made out of IPL," a senior sports executive said on the conditionThe official broadcaster of the T20 league, Star India, has paid ₹16,347.50 crore for 2018-2022 but this was for 60 matches per year. Once two new teams are added and the number of matches is expected to go up to 94, the broadcast rights are expected to be re-negotiated. Experts also said that the new teams will grow the overall IPL ecosystem with more players, support staff along with support to local economy through hospitality and travel related opportunities opening up.“Eight team IPL is not doing justice to the league of that stature. All big global leagues tend to have over 10 teams. It is inevitable that it had to grow. The only problem with longer IPL is that there will be a limited window in terms of player availability and managing cricket calendar otherwise it is the way forward," the sports executive added.Interestingly, IPL had hosted a 10-team tournament in 2011, adding Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers. Pune Warriors played until 2013, while Kochi Tuskers was not included after the 2011 season.