BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces ₹8.5 crore to support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024

As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

Livemint
Updated21 Jul 2024, 07:35 PM IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.5 crore for IOA to support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced ₹8.5 crore for IOA to support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024(PTI)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that the Cricket administrative body will provide 8.5 crore to the India Olympic Association to support Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," Jay Shah posted on x. He also extended best wishes to the Indian contingent and encouraged them to "Make India proud! Jai Hind!"

Shah's announcement came the Paris Games are set to begin from July 26. As many as 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. There will also be 140-strong support staff, making it a 257-member contingent.

 

Also Read | Gambhir’s coaching debut in turmoil? BCCI blocks staff picks ahead of Ind vs SL

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said 24 Armed Forces personnel are among the 117 Indian athletes who are set to "make the nation proud at the Paris Olympics, beginning July 26, 2024".

Among these 24 athletes, 22 are men, including star Javelin Thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, and two are women, which marks the maiden participation of female Service athletes at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, French authorities have reportedly recalled Paris 2024-branded metal water bottles containing excessive levels of the endocrine disruptor Bisphenol A, less than a week before the start of the Olympics.

Also Read | How India’s fastest hurdler is preparing for the Olympics

The bottles made by French company Vilac contain levels of the chemical that are "not in compliance with regulations", the government website Rappel Conso said. The bottles, which were sold in France from late August 2023 until the beginning of June, do not feature on the Vilac online shop anymore.

Besides, according to Reuters, French security services rejected more than 4,000 applications for Paris 2024 Olympics accreditations, including over espionage and cyberattack concerns, the country's caretaker interior minister said on Sunday.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 07:35 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsBCCI secretary Jay Shah announces ₹8.5 crore to support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue