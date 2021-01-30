OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >BCCI secretary Jay Shah takes over as ACC President
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (PTI)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (PTI)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah takes over as ACC President

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 07:22 PM IST PTI

  • Jay Shah replaces Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon

NEW DELHI : BCCI secretary Jay Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday.

The 32-year-old replaces Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared the news on Twitter.

"Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under your leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure," Dhumal wrote.

ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments.

The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup was postponed to June this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan was to originally host the tournament but the tournament is now expected to be held in either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout