BCCI, Vivo suspend partnership for IPL 2020

BCCI on Thursday confirmed that they and Vivo have suspended the title sponsorship deal for Indian Premier League.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," a press release stated.

The IPL will have a new title sponsor for its 13th edition, slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Indian Premier League was initially set to take place from 29th March 2020 but was suspended in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time that the Indian Premier League will be held outside of India, previously the 2009 edition was held in South Africa, while the 2014 edition was partially held in UAE, both times because of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of ₹2,190 crore, approximately ₹440 crore per annum.

The world's richest cricket tournament has been facing angry protests ever since it decided to retain a Chinese phone maker as its main sponsor.

Anti-Chinese sentiment has been lingering in the Indian air ever since a clash on the border between the neighbours' armies got 20 Indian soldiers died.

In June the Indian govt banned banned Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser, Tencent's WeChat, Shareit, Helo, Weibo, Baidu map and 52 other Chinese apps.

The government said the apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The other apps which have been banned include UC News, Cam Scanner, Baidu Translate, We Meet, DU Privacy, WeSync, Swwet Selfie. It said the move "will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

