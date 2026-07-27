Ben Steele fired: Washington Commanders sack tight ends coach days before training camp; here's why

The Washington Commanders have dismissed tight ends coach Ben Steele just days before the start of training camp. The team released a brief statement on Monday morning confirming it was parting ways with Steele and would “have no further comment at this time.”

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The move comes as a surprise given the timing. Training camp opens on Wednesday, leaving little time for the staff to adjust before the first practices.

Arrest leads to quick decision While the Washington Commanders did not publicly explain the firing, reports from The Athletic indicated it stemmed from a violation of team policy. Court records from Virginia show Ben Steele was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on June 7. He faces additional charges for refusing a blood or breath test and for obstructing or resisting an officer without force.

According to those reports, Ben Steele informed the team of the arrest. Washington placed him on leave and notified the NFL. During minicamp, offensive assistant Wes Welker stepped in to work with the tight ends. Head coach Dan Quinn is expected to name Steele’s replacement on Tuesday.

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Ben Steele’s path to Washington The 48-year-old was set to begin his first season with the Washington Commanders. He spent the previous three years as tight ends coach for the Arizona Cardinals, where he helped Trey McBride develop into one of the league’s top players at the position. McBride set a positional record with 126 receptions in 2025.

Before that, Ben Steele worked as an assistant offensive line coach with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. His NFL coaching career began in the NFC South. He served as an offensive quality control coach and later as tight ends coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014 to 2018. He then spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020.

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Steele entered the league as a player. An undrafted free agent out of Mesa State in 2001, he appeared in 17 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2004 to 2005 and recorded four receptions for 42 yards.

Coaching staff overhaul continues The firing adds another layer to the changes Quinn has made since Washington’s 5-12 finish last season. The Commanders replaced offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with first-time play-caller David Blough, a former quarterback. On defense, Quinn dismissed coordinator Joe Whitt Jr and hired Daronte Jones, who spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings under Brian Flores as defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.

These moves signal a clear intent to reshape the coaching group heading into a critical year. The tight end group will now prepare for camp without the coach who was hired to develop them.

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Camp and early schedule ahead The Washington Commanders open training camp on Wednesday. They are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on August 12. With the roster and remaining staff still settling in, the next few days will test the team’s ability to stay focused amid the latest staff change.

Quinn and the front office have kept their public comments limited. The short statement released on Monday remains the only official word from the organization so far.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.