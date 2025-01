Bengaluru Jawans vs Dilli Dilwale, WPBL 2025: Squads, live streaming details, time, place and more

World Pickleball League 2025: This year, India is hosting the World Pickleball League in Mumbai from 24 January to 2 February 2025, aiming to promote pickleball in India and attract more attention to the recreational sport.

Six league teams, including those from Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi, are participating in the pickleball tournament. In total, the six teams have selected 48 players, reported sportingnews.com.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Jawans will take on Dilli Dilwale at the WBPL 2025.

Bengaluru Jawans vs Dilli Dilwale, WPBL 2025: Live streaming details The Bengaluru Jawans vs Dilli Dilwale, WPBL 2025 will be streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India from Mumbai 5 pm onwards.

While the second match between Mumbai Pickle Power vs Chennai Super Champs will begin at 7 pm.

Schedule for WPBL 2025: January 24-5 pm-Mumbai vs Pune

January 24-7 pm-Chennai vs Bengaluru

January 25-5 pm-Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

January 25-7 pm-Mumbai vs Delhi

January 26-5 pm-Chennai vs Delhi

January 26-7 pm-Hyderabad vs Pune

January 27-7 pm-Hyderabad vs Mumbai

January 27-7 pm-Pune vs Bengaluru

January 28-5 pm-Bengaluru vs Delhi

January 28-7 pm-Mumbai vs Chennai

January 29-5 pm-Pune vs Chennai

January 29-7 pm-Hyderabad vs Delhi

January 30-5 pm-Mumbai vs Bengaluru

January 30-7 pm-Pune vs Delhi

January 31-5 pm-Hyderabad vs Chennai

February 1-5 pm-TBA

February 1-7 pm-TBA

February 2-5 pm-TBA

Squad for WPBL 2025: Dilli Dilwale:

Mumbai Pickle Power:

Brandon Lane, Glauka Lane, Mayur Patil, Sabrina Dominguez, Mihae Kwon, Kim Eung Gwon, Bartosz Kaebownik, Katie Morris.

Bengaluru Jawans:

Jack Foster, Katerina Stewart, Vrushali Thakare, Trang Huynh-McClain, Marcello Jardim, Alejandra Borbia, Felix Grunert, Mauro Garcia.

Chennai Super Champs:

Anna Patrimonio, Etienne Blaszkewycz, Sonu Vishwakarma, Tanner Tomassi, Thaddea Lock, Edward Perez, Tyra Calderwood, Sarah Jane Lim.

Hyderabad Superstars:

Maxwell Freeman, Ava Cavataio, Kuldip Mahajan, Ross Whittaker, Madalina Grigoriu, Karolina Owczarek, Ben Cawston, Ludovica Sciaky.

Pune United: