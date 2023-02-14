Tennis tournament Bengaluru Open, an ATP Challenger event, has signed sports news and analysis company DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years. The sponsorship deal will be effective from the upcoming 2023 edition of the tournament which will begin February. This news website is a subsidiary of Dafabet, an online betting company headquartered in Makati, Philippines.

The Bengaluru Open, organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), has been running since 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome them as title sponsor for the Bengaluru Open. Their commitment as well as presence within the sports community will strengthen our vision of nurturing the sport’s ecosystem within the country. Built on a strong foundation of belief and shared vision for the development of Indian tennis, we look forward to this long and successful association that will enhance the level of this prestigious tournament," said Sunil Yajaman, tournament director of the Bengaluru Open.

Joao Coimbra Tavares, the news website’s manager said, “Partnering with the Bengaluru Open is an amazing opportunity. We’ve been showing our support for the growth of tennis in India and this is another step in doing so. We are really happy that this opportunity was given to us and we couldn’t be more happy to have the chance to sponsor an ATP event once again.“

The tournament has attracted stars of the tennis world since its inception and this year’s edition will be no different with the former world number ten Lucas Pouille and last year’s champion Chun-hsin Tseng set to compete for the coveted title.

The Bengaluru Open will take place at the KSLTA Stadium with the qualifiers scheduled from February 19 to 20 while the main draw will be conducted from February 20 to 26.