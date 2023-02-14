Bengaluru Open signs three-year partnership with DafaNews as title sponsor
The sponsorship deal will be effective from the upcoming 2023 edition of the tournament which will begin February
Tennis tournament Bengaluru Open, an ATP Challenger event, has signed sports news and analysis company DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years. The sponsorship deal will be effective from the upcoming 2023 edition of the tournament which will begin February. This news website is a subsidiary of Dafabet, an online betting company headquartered in Makati, Philippines.
