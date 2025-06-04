Bengaluru stampede: Virat Kohli, in first reaction, says he is ‘absolutely gutted’

Virat Kohli said he was “at a loss for words” and “absolutely gutted” over the loss of lives and injuries caused by a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 title celebrations on Wednesday (June 4).

Advertisement

The tragedy struck as lakhs of fans gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s historic maiden IPL victory. At least 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in the stampede that occurred as crowds surged to catch a glimpse of the team.

Kohli posted RCB’s official statement on Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt message of his own. “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” Kohli wrote, reacting to the tragedy.

RCB issues statement In an official statement, RCB expressed profound anguish at the unfortunate events linked to large public gatherings ahead of the team’s arrival in the city. The statement read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon.”

Advertisement

RCB emphasised the paramount importance of safety, stating, “The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.” The franchise also extended “heartfelt condolences to the affected families” mourning the tragic loss of lives.

RCB victory celebration turns tragic: 11 dead in stampede The jubilation over Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title turned into a tragedy as a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to 33 others. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the team during a planned victory celebration.

The area around the stadium saw massive crowds, with young fans climbing trees, poles, and walls to gain entry. A festive atmosphere quickly turned chaotic as the crowd surged, triggering a deadly stampede.

Advertisement

Scenes of chaos: Witnesses describe the horror Scattered shoes, sportswear, and personal belongings marked the scene of the tragedy. Eyewitnesses described suffocating conditions and a sudden surge that left dozens crushed.

“600-700 people broke open the gates and tried to enter at once. That’s when the stampede happened,” one witness said. Another recalled: “I saw many girls had fallen down, some fell on me. I got injuries on my ribs. Thankfully, there’s no dislocation.”

A grieving father who lost his 22-year-old son, a student, said: “Because of your carelessness, you took my son’s life today... I have lost my only son.”

Inquiry ordered, Government announces compensation Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the incident a major tragedy and announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and free treatment for the injured.

Advertisement

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd.

The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," Siddaramaiah said.

President, cricket icons mourn loss President Droupadi Murmu called the incident “shocking and heartbreaking,” while cricket legends also expressed condolences.

Advertisement

"The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X: "What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all."

“It's a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB's victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!,” Anil Kumble said.

Governor seeks accountability Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot urged a thorough investigation. “Such incidents must not be repeated,” he warned.

Advertisement