Benjamin Satterley’s cause of death revealed after AEW star Pac passes away at 40

Benjamin Satterley, the high-flying wrestler known to fans as Pac, passed away at the age of 40 on September 27, 2026, one day after facing Andrade El Idolo in an AEW National Championship match in Chicago. The Cook County, Illinois, Medical Examiner’s Office has now confirmed the official cause, bringing clarity to a sudden loss that shook the wrestling world.

Benjamin Satterley cause of death confirmed According to the medical examiner’s findings, first reported by the New York Post, Benjamin Satterley died of bronchial asthma. The manner of death was ruled natural. No foul play was involved. He had competed the previous night against Andrade El Idolo, and the natural ruling points directly to the bronchial asthma as the cause.

Pac’s career across AEW and WWE Benjamin Satterley was a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and quickly built a reputation for innovative high-flying moves. AEW said in a September 27 statement that he “went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

He was among the first wrestlers to sign with All Elite Wrestling when the company launched in 2019. During his AEW run, Satterley became a two-time Trios Champion and the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion. Before that, he worked in WWE under the name Adrian Neville. There he captured the Cruiserweight Championship twice, the NXT Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championship on two occasions. His agility and in-ring creativity made him a favorite among fans who followed the cruiserweight and independent scenes.

Natalie Satterley’s emotional tribute Benjamin Satterley’s wife, Natalie, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram days after his death. She wrote: “Thank you for our beautiful life darling. Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half.

“You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real.

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“We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day.”