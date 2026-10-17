Benjamin Satterley’s cause of death revealed after AEW star Pac passes away at 40

Benjamin Satterley, the high-flying wrestler known to fans as Pac, passed away at the age of 40 on September 27, 2026, one day after facing Andrade El Idolo in an AEW National Championship match in Chicago. The Cook County, Illinois, Medical Examiner’s Office has now confirmed the official cause, bringing clarity to a sudden loss that shook the wrestling world.

Advertisement

Benjamin Satterley cause of death confirmed According to the medical examiner’s findings, first reported by the New York Post, Benjamin Satterley died of bronchial asthma. The manner of death was ruled natural. No foul play was involved. He had competed the previous night against Andrade El Idolo, and the natural ruling points directly to the bronchial asthma as the cause.

Pac’s career across AEW and WWE Benjamin Satterley was a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and quickly built a reputation for innovative high-flying moves. AEW said in a September 27 statement that he “went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

Advertisement

He was among the first wrestlers to sign with All Elite Wrestling when the company launched in 2019. During his AEW run, Satterley became a two-time Trios Champion and the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion. Before that, he worked in WWE under the name Adrian Neville. There he captured the Cruiserweight Championship twice, the NXT Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championship on two occasions. His agility and in-ring creativity made him a favorite among fans who followed the cruiserweight and independent scenes.

Natalie Satterley’s emotional tribute Benjamin Satterley’s wife, Natalie, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram days after his death. She wrote: “Thank you for our beautiful life darling. Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half.

Advertisement

“You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real.

Also Read | WWE roster cuts after SmackDown: Full list of 10 superstars released

“We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that’s what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day.”

The tribute highlighted the couple’s long relationship and the plans they had made for life after wrestling. Friends and colleagues across the industry have continued to share memories of Satterley’s work ethic and the impact he left on fans who watched him perform around the world.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.