Benson and Hinds homer, Reds win third straight, 4-1 over Guardians

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson and Rece Hinds hit solo home runs as the Cincinnati Reds won their third straight game, 4-1 over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night.

Brent Suter allowed four hits in three innings before five relievers combined to allow a run on four hits for the Reds, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning by Luis Mey (1-0).

Lyon Richardson relieved Suter and allowed Daniel Schneemann's solo homer, his sixth, leading off the fifth to put the Guardians ahead 1-0.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday for the Guardians after recovering from a left oblique strain he suffered during spring training.

Cecconi allowed just two hits through four innings, but Benson tied the score 1-1 with his third homer leading off the fifth. Benson has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career.

In the sixth, TJ Friedl doubled and scored on Santiago Espinal's single to put the Reds ahead. Espinal scored on Austin Hays' double off Cade Smith to make it 3-1.

Cecconi gave up three runs on five hits in five innings, tying a career-high with eight Ks and no walks.

Hinds made the score 4-1 with his second homer in the seventh off Jakob Junis.

Emilio Pagán retired the Guardians in order in the ninth for his 11th save.

With Friedl on second base with no outs in the sixth, Espinal showed bunt, then pulled the bat back and lined an RBI single to right to put the Reds ahead 2-1.

Cecconi is one of three Cleveland pitchers to record eight or more strikeouts with no walks in their Guardians debut, joining Tanner Bibee in 2023 and Floyd Weaver in 1962.