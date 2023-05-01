Hello User
Home / Sports / Sports News /  'Best catch in IPL history': Cricket fans praise Sandeep Sharma for brilliant catch during RR vs MI thriller

'Best catch in IPL history': Cricket fans praise Sandeep Sharma for brilliant catch during RR vs MI thriller

2 min read . 11:25 PM IST Devesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma after taking the catch

IPL's official Twitter handle shared the video of the catch and the video is doing rounds on social media with cricket fans expressing their awe at the sight

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royal played the historic 1,000th match on Sunday with the Rohit Sharma-led team defeating the Royals in a high-scoring match. Rajasthan Royals lost the match, but a catch by its bowler Sandeep Sharma attracted a lot of attention with some people even calling it the best catch of the IPL history.

The brilliant catch by Sandeep Sharma came as Suryakumar Yadav attempted to pull a shot off Trent Boult's ball. Sandeep Sharma chased the ball for maybe around 15 meters, stretched his arms for the ball, took the catch, and kept holding to the ball even after falling and sliding on the ground.

"Has he cleared the fielder? I think he has, oh what a catch! This is going to be one of the catches of the season," on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn't hide his excitement over the marvelous catch he just witnessed.

IPL's official Twitter handle shared the video of the catch and the video is doing rounds on social media with cricket fans expressing their awe at the sight and some even dubbing it as the best catch in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With the help of some beautiful knocks by Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, Mumbai Indians defeated the strong Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. This was another IPL thriller where 15 runs were needed in the last over and Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes to take the game home.

"I am feeling amazing. It is amazing to get over the line. Nothing better. This season I have been sitting you (Tilak Varma) and Suryakumar Yadav smacking it around, so I am sorry, I am so excited for having an impact and putting in a performance for the team. And it is of course about the confidence of having you at the other end," Tim David said in a video posted by IPL.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
