Bhagwani Devi, 95, bags 3 gold medals for India at World Master Athletics Indoor Championships2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:28 PM IST
- The veteran Haryana athlete at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland ran 100m faster than anybody else in the 90-94 age category, winning a gold medal for India in the process. SHe also won gold in Shot put and discus throw, playing at minus seven degrees in Poland
India's 95-year-old veteran Bhagwani Devi Dagar bagged three gold medals in Discuss Throw in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship at Torun in Poland. The nonagenarian won three medals at the 9th World Athletics Indoor Championship 2023 held at Torun, Poland.
