’Bharat ke chore ne...’: Piyush Goyal, Abhinav Bindra congratulate Neeraj Chopra for Olympic silver win

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday congratulated Neeraj Chopra after he won silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 in men's javelin throw. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader wrote, “The Indian boy stuck the stick in…”

“Many congratulations to @Neeraj_Chopra1 for getting India 🥈 with his brilliant performance in #ParisOlympics2024 . The whole country is proud of you. #Cheer4Bharat,” he said.

Nita Ambani, IOC member, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, also expressed her happiness over Chopra's silver win at the Olympics. She said, “Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra, for winning Silver in Javelin at the Paris Games!”

“You have once again uplifted the spirit of an entire nation and made every Indian proud! Your story – starting from Shivaji Stadium in Panipat to the Stade de France in Paris – is a beacon of hope and inspiration for every athlete and for all of us,” she said.

"You will be remembered for generations to come as a true legend of Indian athletics. Wishing you even greater success and glory in the years ahead!" Nita Ambani added.

Gautam Gambhir called Neeraj Chopra the “icon who never returns without bringing joy to every Indian!”

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics and said that the Indian javelin thrower carried the hopes of a billion hearts.

“Neeraj, your journey today was nothing short of a hero's tale. The way you carried the hopes of a billion hearts, your unwavering spirit shining brightly, fills us all with immense pride. Winning silver, you've shown us that the pursuit of greatness is a relentless journey, one filled with passion, dedication, and belief,” Bindra wrote on X.

“Thank you for inspiring every Indian to dream big and reminding us that gold is always within reach. Your legacy grows stronger with every step. Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on his historic gold and breaking the Olympic record,” he added.