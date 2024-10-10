As the news of Ratan Tata's passing spreads, sports icons such as Virender Sehwag and Neeraj Chopra express their sorrow and admiration for the visionary leader whose influence transcended business and touched lives across India.

Ratan Tata Passes Away: The sports fraternity on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

In a statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti," said former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

“I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," said Neeraj Chopra.

Here is how sports world mourned Shikhar Dhawan “Saddened by the loss of a great leader. Rest in peace, Mr. @RNTata2000. Your kindness and contributions will always be remembered."

Irfan Pathan “Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn’t just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India’s growth are unmatched. We’ve lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace."

Dinesh Karthik "Rest in Peace to an Indian Icon, A role model to many & inspiration to the entire nation. Mr. Ratan Tata, Your legacy will continue to live on forever." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}