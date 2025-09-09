Biff Poggi to lead Michigan Wolverines as acting head coach while Sherrone Moore serves suspension

The Michigan Wolverines will be under interim leadership for their next two games, as associate head coach Biff Poggi takes the reins while head coach Sherrone Moore serves an NCAA-imposed suspension. Moore will miss Michigan’s Week 3 game against Central Michigan and its Big Ten opener against Nebraska, reported Sports Illustrated.

The report added that Moore’s suspension officially begins at 12.01 am on September 13 and ends at 11.59 pm on September 20. Unlike previous coaching suspensions, Moore will be barred from all coaching activities during this period, including practices and team meetings.

Why Sherrone Moore was suspended The suspension stems from the NCAA’s investigation into the impermissible scouting scheme led by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. Moore came under scrutiny for deleting a thread of 52 text messages exchanged with Stalions in October 2023— the same day the scheme was exposed in media reports. Although the messages were later recovered and did not show Moore’s involvement in the operation, the NCAA handed him a Level II violation, according to another ESPN report.

Per ESPN, as part of his penalty, Moore received a two-game suspension this season, an additional one-game suspension for the Wolverines’ 2026 opener in Frankfurt, Germany, and a two-year show-cause order.

Poggi’s coaching background Poggi, 66, has a strong connection to Michigan football. In 2016, he began working for Jim Harbaugh as an analyst. In 2021 and 2022, he was promoted to associate head coach. Poggi returned to Ann Arbor this offseason after serving as head coach at Charlotte for two seasons, going 6-16.

Because of Poggi's familiarity with the program, Moore chose her to be the interim head coach over coordinators Chip Lindsey and Wink Martindale. Henry, Poggi's son, was a fullback for Michigan from 2013 to 2017.

Wolverines aim to rebound Michigan begins this stretch urgently after ending a 24-13 loss to Oklahoma. Ranked No. 23, the Wolverines will take on Central Michigan on Saturday and then fly to Nebraska for their first conference game of the year. It's Poggi's job to stop the bleeding and get the Wolverines settled back in before Moore returns on October 4 against Wisconsin.

In a statement, Moore said he respects the NCAA and is looking forward to returning to his program. “I am focused on leading this program and preparing for the upcoming challenges,” Moore said.

FAQs Q1: Why is Sherrone Moore suspended? Moore was penalised for deleting text messages with former staffer Connor Stalions during the NCAA’s investigation into Michigan’s sign-stealing case.

Q2: How long is the suspension? Moore will miss two games in September 2025 and one game in the 2026 season opener.

Q3: Who is Biff Poggi? Poggi is Michigan’s associate head coach with prior experience under Jim Harbaugh and as head coach at Charlotte.

Q4: Which games will Poggi coach? He will lead Michigan against Central Michigan and Nebraska.