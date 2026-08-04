Bijan Robinson reach record-breaking 3-year extension with Atlanta Falcons worth up to $75 million

The Atlanta Falcons have secured their cornerstone running back with a landmark three-year contract extension, agreeing to terms with Bijan Robinson worth up to $75 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Notably, the agreement includes $51 million in guarantees and carries an average annual value of $25 million.
Robinson’s new contract ends a weeklong hold-in that began on the opening day of training camp last Wednesday. The 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler and 2025 All-Pro is expected to rejoin teammates on the practice field Tuesday afternoon and remains under contract through the 2030 season.\
The $25 million average annual value places Bijan Robinson alone at the top of the running back pay scale. The deal highlights how highly teams now value versatile backs capable of carrying a heavy workload as both runners and receivers. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs remains in a hold-in of his own while pursuing an extension, leaving open the possibility that the market could still move higher in the coming weeks.
Here is the current ranking of the highest-paid running backs by average annual value:
Bijan Robinson (Falcons), 24, $25 million
Saquon Barkley (Eagles), 29, $20.4 million
Christian McCaffrey (49ers), 30, $19 million
Devon Achane (Dolphins), 25, $16 million
Derrick Henry (Ravens), 32, $15 million
Breece Hall (Jets), 25, $14.5 million
Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), 26, $14.35 million
Jonathan Taylor (Colts), 27, $14 million
Bijan Robinson led the NFL last season with 2,298 scrimmage yards and ranked fourth in rushing with 1,478 yards. His 93-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams stood as the longest rushing score of the year. Since the Falcons selected him eighth overall in the 2023 draft, he has totaled 805 carries for 3,910 rushing yards, 198 receptions for 1,738 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns. Those numbers form the foundation for the record-setting deal.
Atlanta Falcons have moved aggressively this offseason to retain their young talent. The club already signed wide receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141.05 million extension, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr to a three-year, $54 million contract, and left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million deal. Bijan Robinson’s extension fits the same strategy of locking in key contributors before free agency becomes a factor.
New head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are expected to build significant portions of the offense around Robinson. His blend of vision, power, and receiving ability gives the Atlanta Falcons a reliable focal point as they install their system. With the hold-in resolved and long-term security in place, Robinson can now concentrate fully on the 2026 season as the highest-paid running back in the league.