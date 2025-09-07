Bill Belichick confirms New England Patriots scouts ‘not welcome’ at the North Carolina practices

Bill Belichick has confirmed that the New England Patriots' scouts will be prohibited from accessing the North Carolina practices, according to The Athletic. This comes after the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Charlotte 49ers, 20-3, today.

Bill Belichick confirms ban on New England Patriots scouts “It’s clear I’m not welcome there around their facility. And so they’re not welcome at ours,” the six-time Super Bowl-champion coach said in a press conference after the Tar Heels vs. the 49ers, as per the outlet.

Belichick, however, has offered “narrow viewing windows” to some scouts who wish to attend practices, as per The Athletic. Bill Belichick spent over two decades with the New England Patriots. As their coach, Belichick won six Super Bowls and 296 matches until his dismissal in 2023.

Tension between Belichick and the New England Patriots' CEO According to CBS Sports, there has been friction between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, the CEO of the New England Patriots. Belichick and Kraft’s relationship worsened after the former was fired by the Patriots in 2023.

"As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job,” Bill Belichick said. He added that he already had an opportunity to coach the New York Jets as their head coach.

Despite the tension between the two, Robert Kraft has told WBZ that the Patriots will build Belichick’s statue next to Tom Brady’s after the 73-year-old hangs up his boots.

FAQs How many Super Bowls did Bill Belichick win? Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the NFL.

Who is Bill Belichick dating? Bill Belichick is dating Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old licensed cosmetologist and former student of Bridgewater State University.

When did Bill Belichick join the North Carolina Tar Heels? Bill Belichick joined the North Carolina Tar Heels in December last year.