Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam lifts India's 6th CWG 2026 medal, settles for bronze in women's 58kg weightlifting event

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam extended India's medal tally to sixth at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the Indian weightlifter settled for bronze on Monday in the women's 58kg event in Glasgow. It was India's fifth weightlifting medal at CWG 2026 and second on the day after Gyaneshwari Yadav's silver in the women's 53kg event.

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Bindyarani secured the bronze with total lift of 199 kg (87 kg Snatch + 112 kg in Clean & Jerk). This was Bindyarani's second Commonwealth Games medal after she had won a silver in the 2022 edition in Birmingham. Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (220 kg) of Nigeria grabbed the gold, while the silver was taken by Ann-Sophie Taschereau (209kg) of Canada.

Also Read | Gyaneshwari Yadav secures India's fourth CWG 2026 medal in weightlifting

Bindyarani lifted 87 in the snatch section, and 112kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg. Bindyarani started with 83kg in snatch, and lifted 85kg on her second attempt, before getting 87kg on her third attempt.

Gyaneshwari Yadav clinches silver on CWG debut Earlier, Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a memorable performance on her CWG debut, clinched a silver medal in the women's 53kg category, after a thrilling contest against Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who won the gold.

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The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting some records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot.

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih.

The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk. The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased strong strength and technique.

Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap with Didih.

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Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total.

Indian medal winners at CWG 2026

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight Para powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Weightlifting Gold Muthupandi Raja Men's 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu lifts historic third CWG gold after setting Games record

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu claimed the country's only gold at the CWG 2026 so far in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, while Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg) and Muthupandi Raja (men's 65kg) secured silver medals also in weightlifting. Jhandu Kumar opened India's account with a bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in