Bird poop stops play at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at India Open 2026 badminton; ‘embarrassment for the whole country’

A couple of days after Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt complained of improper playing conditions at the ongoing India Open 2026 badminton, bird poop literally stopped play at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. The incident took place during a round of 16 match between local star HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew.

The BWF Super 750 tournament, which was hosted at KD Jadhav stadium till last year, was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex from this year, after Blichfeldt had complained about poor playing conditions last time. Although the players got an upgrade in terms of stadium experience, ‘unhealthy’ and "unhygienic" conditions prevailed.

In a video shared on social media, the stoppage of play came in the first game when Prannoy was leading 16-14 against Kean Yew. The match had to be halted once again in the third game too due to the same.

The India Open 2026 has been in headlines for all the wrong reasons since its start. While Blichfeldt was the first to publicly speak about the unhealthy playing conditions, fellow Anders Antonsen (world no.3 in men's singles) withdrew from the tournament citing poor air quality in the National Capitals. He was also fined USD 5000 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the withdrawal.

The sight of bird poop stopping play didn't go well with the Indian fans who burst their anger out on social media who described the incident

“pathetic”. "Embarrassment for the whole country," said a user.

“Words are falling short. Players deserve hygienic, controlled conditions. Hosts owe them professional stewardship. India’s credibility as a global stage depends on getting the fundamentals right. Best wishes for all future endeavours,” another wrote.

BWF issues statement Meanwhile, following the incident, the BWF issued a statement, saying “priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants”. "Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week.

“However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure,” the BWF said on Thursday.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns. Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities,” it added.