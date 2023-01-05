Bisleri signed as ‘hydration partner’ for Mumbai Indians

Bisleri had also partnered with last year’s winning team, Gujarat Titans, and a series of marathons in the country. It aims to reach a wider audience and strengthen its brand connect, especially among millennials and Gen-Z.
NEW DELHI: Bisleri International Private Limited, a packaged drinking water company, has announced it has tied up with Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians. The company said this will be a three-year partnership and it will be its ‘official hydration partner’. The association is set to begin with the 2023 IPL season.
The company had also partnered with last year’s winning team, Gujarat Titans, and a series of marathons in the country. It aims to reach a wider audience and strengthen its brand connect, especially among millennials and Gen-Z.
Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson at the company, said, “As a progressive brand, we have advocated the importance of staying hydrated. Through this association, we would like to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, performance, and the strong connect hydration has with being healthy and fit. We are pleased to partner with Mumbai Indians, on this journey and script a powerful success story."
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said, “We are happy to have them on board as we go into the new season. This partnership is a testament to the shared commitment to excellence and will work together to build a strong affinity with our much-loved ‘MI Paltan’ across the world."
Wavemaker India got this partnership done for Bisleri. Shekhar Banerjee, its chief client officer and office head for West said, “This marks the beginning of a collaboration of a brand with 50 years of legacy and the most followed league in India. With them being the hydration partner to these top teams, we believe it is an excellent platform to connect with the fans."
Advertising spends in India are projected to grow faster than global numbers at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. The report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts’ said ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.
