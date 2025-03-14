Frustration among Blackburn Rovers supporters has reached a fever pitch after years of mismanagement under the ownership of Venky’s, the Indian poultry conglomerate that acquired the club in 2010. Once a celebrated club, including their 1995 Premier League title victory, Blackburn Rovers now find themselves grappling with mid-table mediocrity and disconnection from their fanbase.

Venky’s ownership, once celebrated as the first Indian acquisition of an elite English football club, is now widely criticised. What was initially seen as a proud moment for India has devolved into an international embarrassment due to financial instability, poor leadership, and damaging headlines.

From glory to disarray In the 14 years since Venky’s takeover, Blackburn Rovers have faced severe challenges:

Relegations from the Premier League (2012) and Championship (2017).

A stint in League One before returning to the Championship, with no signs of sustainable progress. Managerial instability Over a dozen head coaches have been appointed since the takeover, with none able to establish a long-term vision for success. Poor managerial decisions, inconsistent support for promising managers, and a short-sighted transfer policy have reportedly compounded the club's struggles.

Failure to fulfill financial promises Despite promises of financial backing, the club has failed to showcase India’s business acumen on the global stage. Critics argue that Venky’s approach reinforces harmful stereotypes about foreign ownership and reflects poorly on India’s growing influence in football.

Blackburn Rovers at a crossroads amid fan outrage The ongoing mismanagement by Venky’s has left the club at a crossroads, with supporters calling for accountability and a clear strategy to restore Blackburn Rovers to their former glory.

Lack of transparency fuels supporter frustration Fans have expressed anger over the lack of transparency from the owners, citing limited communication regarding the club’s strategy and future goals.

Recruitment policies have alarmed fans and analysts alike, with an overreliance on short-term solutions rather than building a strong and sustainable squad. Frequent player turnover and insufficient replacements have reportedly left the squad unbalanced.

