Blake Coleman traded to Minnesota Wild in deal that sends Jake Middleton to Calgary Flames

The Minnesota Wild added experienced depth up the middle on Thursday by acquiring veteran center Blake Coleman from the Calgary Flames. The deal also brought defenseman Olli Maatta to Minnesota, while Calgary received defenseman Jake Middleton and draft picks in return.

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The move gives the Wild a reliable, battle-tested forward who has already won two Stanley Cups. It also shifts resources for a Flames team that finished near the bottom of the standings in 2025-26 and continues to reshape its roster.

Trade details and salary cap impact Under the terms, Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta head to Minnesota Wild. The Wild send Jake Middleton, a 30-year-old defenseman with 381 NHL games, plus draft picks to Calgary Flames. By keeping 50 percent of Coleman’s cap hit, the Flames gain immediate salary relief while still moving a 34-year-old player who had been available for weeks.

The exchange involves three players in their early 30s, so the deal functions more as a reallocation of assets than a classic youth-for-veteran swap. The picks heading to Calgary provide the only future-oriented element for a team in rebuild mode.

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Why the Minnesota Wild wanted Blake Coleman Blake Coleman remains a productive center even at 34. Last season, he posted 20 goals and 15 assists in 69 games for a struggling Calgary club. Across 693 career NHL games, he has tallied 170 goals and 155 assists. His blend of speed, physicality, and faceoff reliability has long made him valuable in playoff-style hockey.

Minnesota gains a player with proven leadership and championship experience. For a team still pushing to reach the next level, Coleman offers a steady presence who can slot into the middle six, kill penalties, and mentor younger forwards. The addition of Maatta further strengthens the blue line with another left-shot defenseman who logs heavy minutes.

Also Read | Maple Leafs trade Brandon Carlo to Blues for two third-round picks at NHL Draft

What the Calgary Flames receives and why it makes sense Calgary Flames lands a capable everyday defenseman in Middleton, who brings size, shot-blocking, and 381 games of NHL experience. The incoming draft picks give the Flames additional assets as they continue their longer-term rebuild. Moving Coleman also frees up cap space and a roster spot for younger players to develop.

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The Flames had little reason to keep a 34-year-old center on a non-contending roster when they could acquire a younger defenseman and future selections instead. Retaining half the salary softens the financial hit while still clearing the full contract off their books for future flexibility.

What the deal means for both teams For the Wild, the trade adds experience without sacrificing significant future capital. Coleman and Maatta should help stabilize the bottom six and defensive pairings as Minnesota aims for another deep playoff run.

For Calgary, the focus stays on accumulation. Middleton provides immediate help on the back end, while the picks offer building blocks. The move continues the patient approach the organization has taken since its competitive window closed.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.