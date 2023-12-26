'Blocked from….': Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional post on son Zoravar's birthday, says hasn't seen him in a year
Earlier, Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee went their separate ways following an unsuccessful marriage. The divorce was officially granted by a court in October this year.
Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on December 26 posted an emotional note on his son Zoravar's birthday and revealed that the cricketer has been blocked from contacting his nine-year-old.
