Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on December 26 posted an emotional note on his son Zoravar's birthday and revealed that the cricketer has been blocked from contacting his nine-year-old.

In his heartbreaking message on Instagram, Dhawan mentioned that he is proud of the kid and shared a photo of his video call with Zoravar.

Earlier, Dhawan and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee went their separate ways following an unsuccessful marriage. The divorce was officially granted by a court in October this year.

Granting the divorce, the court cited “cruelty" inflicted on the renowned Indian cricketer by his estranged wife. Judge Harish Kumar also accepted Dhawan's allegations, where he included accusations of being kept apart from their son and pressured into financial decisions.

The court specifically ordered Aesha Mukherjee to facilitate bringing their son to India for visitation purposes, including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family, especially during school holidays.

However, it appears Dhawan is currently facing challenges in establishing connections with his son.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.

“Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora."

Dhawan's petition:

In his petitions, Dhawan claimed Mukerji's commitments to her previous marriage and daughters residing in Australia had created a physical and emotional distance during their eight-year marriage. Mukerji pressured him to invest heavily in Australian properties, HT reported.

Surprisingly, in court, Mukerji did not contest the allegations or defend herself. Though being awarded the divorce, the court declined to rule on their son's permanent custody and allowed Dhawan to spend time with Zoravar in India and Australia, including overnight stays and video calls.

Dhawan and Mukerji separated in 2023. Neither of them publicly commented on the divorce.

