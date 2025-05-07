Blues F Dylan Holloway has surgery; D Torey Krug might not return

St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury and is expected to be able to play at the start of the 2025-26 season. The news about veteran defenseman Torey Krug was not as positive.

General manager Doug Armstrong held his end-of-season news conference on Tuesday and addressed a variety of subjects, including the status of the two players. The Blues lost the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Winnipeg Jets in seven games.

Holloway, 23, last played on April 3 in the Blues' 5-4 overtime victory against the Penguins. He was hit by Rutger McGroarty of Pittsburgh and came out of the game early.

All the team ever said about the injury was that he was on a week-to-week timeline. Holloway missed all seven playoff games and the final five of the regular season.

Holloway was the 14th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Oilers. He spent two seasons in Edmonton, then signed a two-year, $4.58 million deal with the Blues as a restricted free agent before the 2024-25 season.

In 77 games with the Blues, he was second on the team in goals with 26 and added 37 assists. He was third in points with 63.

The veteran Krug, 34, played four seasons with the Blues following nine with the Boston Bruins. He missed the entire 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery last September to address what were called pre-arthritic changes to his left ankle.

"I don't really think there's much uncertainty with Torey. I talked to him, he was at the rink the other day," Armstrong said. "He's just getting almost normal to day-to-day living with his ankle. So I'm not expecting him to play again. He's hoping I'm wrong and I'm hoping I'm wrong, and he's pushing. But the surgery he had, it was very, very invasive."

Krug has 483 points (89 goals, 394 assists) in 778 career games in the regular season. Undrafted, he was selected to the NHL All-Rookie team in 2014.

He added 57 points in 82 playoff games.

The Blues signed him as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020.