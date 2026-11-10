Bob Boone passes away: Phillies World Series champion and father of Yankees manager Aaron Boone dies at 78

Bob Boone, the durable catcher who anchored the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series championship team and served as the middle link in Major League Baseball’s first three-generation family, has passed away at 78.

Boone’s career stretched across nearly two decades as a player, followed by managerial stints and a long run in the Nationals’ front office.

Defensive excellence and longevity behind the plate Bob Boone built his reputation as one of the steadiest backstops of his era. He played 2,225 games at catcher over 19 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (1972-81), California Angels (1982-88), and Kansas City Royals (1989-90), ranking third all-time in games caught. His seven Gold Glove Awards place him fourth in history at the position. After starring at Stanford and going in the sixth round of the 1969 draft, he debuted in 1972 and earned the first of four All-Star selections in 1976.

With the Phillies, he helped deliver the franchise’s first World Series title in 1980. Traded to the Angels the following year, he became the club’s franchise leader in games behind the plate, a mark he still holds, and delivered strong postseason production during the team’s competitive stretch in the 1980s. He finished his playing days at age 42 with the Royals in 1990 after a career batting line of .254 with 105 home runs and 826 RBIs.

The Boone family legacy Bob Boone’s place in baseball history extends well beyond his own statistics. He was the son of two-time All-Star infielder Ray Boone. When his son Bret debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 1992, the Boones became the first family to place three generations in the major leagues. A second son, Aaron Boone, also reached the majors and is currently the manager of the New York Yankees. All four members of the family earned All-Star recognition during their careers, cementing the Boones as one of the sport’s most enduring bloodlines.

From dugout to front office Five years after his final game, Bob Boone stepped into a managerial role with the Royals in 1995. He later managed the Reds from 2001 to 2003. Across six seasons in the dugout, his teams compiled a 371-444 record. He later joined the Washington Nationals organization, serving as assistant general manager and vice president of player development from 2009 until 2021. That role closed a baseball life that touched multiple franchises and spanned more than five decades from his college days through the modern front office.

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