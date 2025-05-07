Bobby Witt Jr.s walk-off completes Royals 9th-inning rally in win over White Sox

Bobby Witt Jr.'s long walk-off single capped the Kansas City Royals' two-run rally in the ninth inning as they earned their fourth straight win, 4-3, over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Witt was 0-for-4 entering the ninth. With the bases loaded and the teams tied at 3, Witt sent a deep fly ball to center field that Luis Robert Jr. was unable to reach, sending in the winning run to give the Royals a ninth consecutive home win over the White Sox.

Earlier in the inning, Chicago's Cam Booser (0-3) allowed a leadoff walk to Mark Canha, who went to second when Drew Waters' popup bounced off the forehead of second baseman Chase Meidroth. Freddy Fermin then reached on a bunt single to load the bases.

With one out, Kansas City's Jonathan India grounded a ball up the middle that White Sox shortstop Jadob Amaya gloved, but he tossed off-target to second on a force attempt, allowing the tying run to score. The Royals have won 13 of their last 15 games.

Kansas City's Seth Lugo allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He was outdueled by Chicago's Sean Burke, who allowed four hits, including Kyle Isbel's sixth-inning solo homer, and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

After being held without a run through the first 12 innings of this series, Chicago struck first in the fourth. Brooks Baldwin found the hole through the left side of the Royals' infield for an RBI hit.

Chicago made it 2-0 in the sixth on Andrew Vaughn's run-scoring single. However, Isbel cleared the right-field wall in the bottom of the frame.

The White Sox added a run in the eighth when Vaughn and Baldwin singled then Josh Rojas grounded a two-out RBI single.

Kansas City got a run back on Salvador Perez's two-out double over the head of left fielder Baldwin that scored Vinnie Pasquantino (two hits) from first base.

Taylor Clarke (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings.