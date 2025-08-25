Booze, boos and an epic meltdown: The night the US Open lost its mind
Summary
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev raged at a U.S. Open umpire Sunday night. Then the entire crowd joined in, too.
For almost seven minutes, every time it seemed like the match would resume, the noise—chants, boos, earsplitting jeers—just grew louder.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story