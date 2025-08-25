Booze, boos and an epic meltdown: The night the US Open lost its mind

For almost seven minutes, every time it seemed like the match would resume, the noise—chants, boos, earsplitting jeers—just grew louder.

It was nearing midnight Sunday at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was facing an unseeded French challenger named Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the U.S. Open. Bonzi had Medvedev down two sets to none, with match point on his racket.

That’s when a rogue photographer made an inopportune dash onto the court, an umpire made a judgment call to give Bonzi another first serve—and, late on the first night of tennis’s booziest major, all hell broke loose.

Bonzi had missed his first serve, at match point up 5-4 in the third set, when a photographer scampered along the side of the court to take up a new position. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth reprimanded the photographer for interrupting play and awarded Bonzi another try at his first serve, due to the delay.

Medvedev went apoplectic, rushing over to the umpire and whipping the crowd into a frenzy that completely derailed the match at its crucial juncture. The uproar dragged on for six minutes and 24 seconds before play finally resumed.

Bonzi, who eventually won in five twist-and-turn sets, said Medvedev’s provocation of the crowd went too far. “He put oil on the fire," Bonzi said.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, had a different take on the situation. “Today I didn’t do anything bad," he said.

Such a scene might be common in pro wrestling, but it is all but unheard of in tennis, a sport so genteel that the pop of a single champagne cork at Wimbledon this summer counted as a major distraction.

But the U.S. Open, the last major tournament of the year, has always been the exception. For decades, America’s grand slam has been distinguished by its late night schedule and heavily lubricated crowds. In 2010, fans brawled during a Novak Djokovic match. The tournament’s reputation for rowdiness has only grown since.

On Sunday night, the New York powder keg met a Russian with a notoriously short fuse. When Allensworth gave Bonzi another try at his first serve, Medvedev marched over to the umpire, waved his arms to the crowd, and demanded, “Are you a man? Why are you shaking?"

Within seconds, Medvedev was bellowing accusations into the TV camera. “He wants to go home, guys, he doesn’t like to be here," Medvedev said. “He gets paid by the match, not by the hour."

Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Bonzi.

When the crowd began booing—the umpire’s decision, it seemed, and not Medvedev’s response—he took advantage of his opportunity. Time and again, as Bonzi got ready to serve, Medvedev lifted his arms, and the fans were at full throat. Bonzi stepped away from the service line until the noise quieted, but when he stepped back up, it got even louder than before.

“Every time I went on the line to serve, everyone was booing," Bonzi said. “I felt I didn’t do anything bad in the match to receive this treatment."

Medvedev might seem an unlikely figure to get the New York crowd, even one enlivened by Honey Deuces, on his side. In 2019, as he made a run to the finals, he became one of the tournament’s great villains—in part because he not-so-surreptitiously flipped the middle finger to the crowd. At the time, he trolled the booing fans after his victories, sarcastically thanking them for giving him “the energy" to win.

When Sunday’s match finally restarted, however, the crowd threw its support behind Medvedev. Medvedev saved break point and went on to win a third-set tiebreak. Then, with momentum fully behind him, Medvedev swept all six games of the fourth set. Bonzi looked defeated and worn down, calling the trainer to look at his legs.

Fittingly, though, the night had one last surprise in store. At nearly 1 a.m., Medvedev began to shake his arm before serving, trying to get loose. The umpire gave him a time warning. Moments later Bonzi pounced, firing a backhand that left Medvedev sprawling.

Just like that, the wildest night in recent memory at the U.S. Open was over. Medvedev smashed his racket to splinters. And Bonzi celebrated his victory by quoting his opponent.

“All the ones who were booing," he said, “thanks for the energy."

