Booze, boos and an epic meltdown: The night the US Open lost its mind

Medvedev might seem an unlikely figure to get the New York crowd, even one enlivened by Honey Deuces, on his side. In 2019, as he made a run to the finals, he became one of the tournament’s great villains—in part because he not-so-surreptitiously flipped the middle finger to the crowd. At the time, he trolled the booing fans after his victories, sarcastically thanking them for giving him “the energy" to win.