Boston Red Sox designate Jake Rogers for assignment days after MLB trade deadline deal with Baltimore Orioles

The Boston Red Sox moved quickly to reshape their catching group this week. Just eight days after landing him in a major trade deadline package, the team designated catcher Jake Rogers for assignment.

Rogers arrived in Boston on August 3 alongside All-Star Adley Rutschman and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles. In return, the Red Sox sent a strong group of prospects and players: right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, and catcher Carlos Narvaez.

Adley Rutschman returns as Jake Rogers departs Adley Rutschman was activated from the injured list after dealing with a wrist issue that began while he was still with Baltimore Orioles. He stepped into the lineup right away and made his Red Sox debut in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The switch-hitting catcher went 1-for-3 with two walks in his first game wearing a Boston uniform.

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With Rutschman back and ready, the club no longer needed three catchers on the roster. Connor Wong remains as the primary backup, leaving Jake Rogers as the odd man out. Rogers appeared in a handful of games for the Boston Red Sox and went 3-for-6 with two doubles. He has long been viewed as a solid defensive catcher who provides limited offense.

At 31 years old, Rogers still has roughly $765,000 left on his $3.05 million salary for the season. The Red Sox will hope another team claims him off waivers so they can avoid paying the remaining money.

A busy summer for Jake Rogers This latest move continues a whirlwind stretch for the veteran. The Detroit Tigers designated him for assignment in late July. Rather than risk losing him on waivers, the Baltimore Orioles traded for Jake Rogers, sending minor league pitcher Zane Barnhart to Detroit. Rogers spent only a few days in Baltimore before being packaged in the deal that brought Rutschman to Boston.

Now he faces the waiver process once more. Some observers wonder if the Orioles might reclaim him or if the New York Yankees could take a look. The Yankees did not land a catcher at the deadline but recently signed veteran Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.