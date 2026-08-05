Boston Red Sox option Romy Gonzalez to Triple-A after 2026 MLB trade deadline deals

The Boston Red Sox stayed busy right up to and past the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline, reshaping their roster with several new faces. The club activated three of those newcomers and made two corresponding moves that sent a familiar player back to the minors and another to the waiver wire.

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Big deadline additions change the picture Boston Red Sox's biggest surprise was landing catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. When healthy, Rutschman gives the Red Sox a proven star behind the plate. The club also brought in outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves, catcher Jake Rogers, and left-handed reliever Erik Miller. All three - Miller, Rogers, and White were added to the active roster on Monday, forcing the team to clear spots.

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Romy Gonzalez headed to Triple-A for a reset To open one of those roster spots, the Boston Red Sox optioned utility man Romy Gonzalez to Triple-A. Gonzalez has struggled to find his timing this season after returning from injury. He is hitting just .185 with a .264 on-base percentage and a .308 slugging mark for a .572 OPS. He has one home run and seven RBIs in limited action.

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Last season, Gonzalez was a steady contributor, posting a .305 average, .343 on-base percentage, and .483 slugging percentage along with an .826 OPS, nine home runs, and 53 RBIs. The drop-off this year left the club little choice. A stint in Triple-A should give him regular at-bats and a chance to regain the form that made him valuable in 2025 without the daily pressure of a major-league lineup.

Ryan Watson designated for assignment The second move sent reliever Ryan Watson packing. The right-hander carries a 4.53 ERA across 35 appearances and has allowed 28 earned runs in 55⅔ innings. Most of his work came in low-leverage situations, so his role never fully solidified.

Watson arrived in Boston through the Rule 5 Draft. The Athletics selected him and later traded him to the Red Sox. Now that he has been designated for assignment, he will be placed on waivers. Any club that claims him must keep the Rule 5 restrictions attached. If he clears waivers, Boston must offer him back to the San Francisco Giants, the team that originally lost him in the Rule 5 process.

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Roster already looks different For a team that treated the trade deadline as a chance to upgrade, these moves show how quickly the roster can change once the deals are done and the new players need active spots. The Red Sox now turn their attention to integrating the new arrivals and seeing whether the post-deadline version of the club can climb the standings in the second half of the 2026 season. Romy Gonzalez will try to rediscover his swing in the minors, and Watson’s next destination remains uncertain.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.