Bostons Lucas Giolito beats Nationals in his return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito made a memorable return to Washington on Friday and continued a monthlong surge in the process.

The right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings in his first career outing against the team that drafted him, allowing one run in Boston’s 11-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Giolito gave up four hits while striking out seven to earn his first victory at Nationals Park, an experience that was tinged with little sentimentality.

“Not really,” Giolito said. “It’s so long ago. Nine, 10 years ago I debuted here. I was definitely excited to come back because it’s been so long … I’m not facing any of the same guys. It’s a different team now.”

Giolito, Washington’s first-round pick in 2012, reached the majors in 2016 and posted a 6.75 ERA in six appearances that season. But he hadn’t faced the Nationals since they dealt him to the Chicago White Sox the following December as part of a package of prospects for outfielder Adam Eaton, who helped Washington win the World Series in 2019.

“I pitched very different back then — very long arm action,” Giolito said. “I think every baseball player’s career, you have your ups and downs, you have your trials and tribulations, highs and lows, however you want to put it. It’s been a long road. I look forward to many more, even the downs. When you come back from those, it’s probably more satisfying than being good all the time.”

Giolito went on to pitch seven seasons with the White Sox, with stops with the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland late in the 2023 season before missing all of last year after elbow surgery.

A hamstring strain kept the 30-year-old out until April 30 this season, and he surrendered at least six runs in three of his first seven starts. But in five outings since June 10, he is 4-0 with an 0.83 ERA. In that span, he has lowered his ERA from 6.42 to 3.66.

He was sharp against the Nationals, scattering four hits and three walks while throwing a season-high 108 pitches in his longest outing since Aug. 9, 2021.

“He didn’t want to come out,” manager Alex Cora said. “I appreciate that. He’s a competitor. He feels like the more pitches he throws, the better it is for him.”