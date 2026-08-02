Bournemouth close in on £11.1m transfer for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez under Marco Rose

Bournemouth are on the verge of completing an £11.1 million deal for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez as new head coach Marco Rose puts the finishing touches to his squad. The 22-year-old Spanish defender is set to join the Cherries on a long-term contract after the clubs reached agreement on the fee structure.

The initial payment stands at £9.4 million, with a further £1.7 million available in performance-related add-ons. Juanlu, whose full name is Juan Luis Sanchez Velasco, is expected to travel to the south coast shortly for his medical and to put pen to paper.

Also Read | Chelsea lead race for Jordan Henderson transfer from Brentford on free deal

Who is Juanlu Sanchez? Standing at 1.86 metres, Juanlu Sanchez is a tall, attacking full-back who can also operate higher up the pitch as a right winger. Despite his young age, he already has substantial senior experience with Sevilla and a season-long loan at Mirandes. He has been a regular at Spanish youth international level, including caps for the under-21 side, and developed through Sevilla’s academy after starting his career in the local Seville area.

His energetic style, ability to push forward and defensive reliability make him a modern full-back well suited to the Premier League and European football. Bournemouth see him as a strong addition to their defensive options heading into a demanding campaign.

Third signing of a busy summer The move would mark Bournemouth’s third permanent signing of the summer window. Earlier, the club brought in Portugal centre-back Antonio Silva from Benfica for a fee rising to £25.7 million and striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche on a similar £25.7 million package. Both 22-year-olds have already begun integrating under Rose as the Cherries prepare for the new season.

Rose has largely completed his first-team rebuilding work. Attention has now turned to securing a reliable number two goalkeeper who can push first-choice Djordje Petrovic for the starting spot. Beyond that, the squad looks close to finalised as pre-season continues.

Historic Europa League campaign ahead Bournemouth are preparing for a landmark season. For the first time in the club’s history, they will compete in the UEFA Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term. Pre-season has included a training camp in Austria and friendlies against European opposition, giving Rose valuable time to shape his ideas and assess new arrivals before the competitive action begins.

The added fixture load of domestic and European matches means depth and quality in key positions are essential. Juanlu’s arrival strengthens the right side of defence and provides another versatile option for a squad that will face a much heavier schedule than in previous years.