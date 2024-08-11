Boxer Lin Yu Ting wins Olympic Gold amid gender controversies: ‘Times of great pain and joy…’

Lin Yu Ting made Olympic history by winning gold in the women's featherweight division, overcoming gender-related controversies and defeating Poland's Julia Szeremeta.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Published11 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. (Reuters Photo)
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women’s 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. (Reuters Photo)

Lin Yu Ting made Olympic history by winning gold in the women's featherweight division. The Taiwanese boxer, who faced gender-related controversies, triumphed over Poland's Julia Szeremeta, securing her first Olympic gold. Lin and fellow boxer Imane Khelif had previously been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA.

Lin reached the finals by defeating Turkey's Yildiz Kahraman, who expressed her frustration with an "XX" sign during their match. In the championship fight, the 28-year-old Lin dominated Julia Szeremeta, leaving the Polish boxer bloodied and with a silver medal.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif after historic gold in boxing says, ’I’m a woman’

Lin won 5-0 in three sets at Roland Garros on Saturday at the Olympics, celebrating by kissing the mat. Her height advantage made it difficult for Szeremeta to land strong punches.

“I feel incredible…I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and thanks to my team and everyone in Taiwan. They gave me the power,” she told media persons after winning the gold.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: India ends campaign with six medals

“All the difficult practices, the times that I got injured, the competitors I fought against. All these images flashed in my head. There are times of great pain. There are times of great joy. I cried because I was so touched,” she added.

Lin faced multiple protests from her opponents during the match. In both the semifinal and quarterfinal, her rivals made an "XX" gesture with their index fingers, seemingly alluding to female chromosome symbols.

Also Read | Olympics basketball Latest: LeBron James, US face Victor Wembanyama, France for gold

After the match, Khelif responded strongly to criticisms about her eligibility and gender status, especially concerning the now-banned IBA. “I have been boxing under their organization since 2018…they hate me and I don’t know why. I send them a single message: with this gold medal, my dignity, my honour is above everything else,” she said.

The gender identities of both Yu-Ting and Khelif came under scrutiny after they were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships for not passing gender identity tests.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsBoxer Lin Yu Ting wins Olympic Gold amid gender controversies: ‘Times of great pain and joy…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue