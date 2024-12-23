Boxing Day action: Here’s where and how to watch the only televised boxing match in US - Pena vs Lee

Swiss Pro Boxing is set to deliver an exciting Boxing Day showdown as Angelo Pena defends his WBO Inter-Continental super-featherweight title against South Korean-Canadian fighter Gisu Lee on December 26, 2024. The event will take place at the iconic Kursaal Arena in Bern, Switzerland, and will be streamed live on TrillerTV+ starting at 9:00 AM ET.

This is the only televised boxing event for US audiences on the Boxing Day — a must-watch for boxing fans. If you're looking for live action, this Swiss Pro Boxing event is your sole option, offering an exciting lineup of bouts that you won’t want to miss. With Angelo Pena defending his WBO Inter-Continental title and Gisu Lee bringing his knockout power to the ring, this Boxing Day show promises to be the highlight of the week for US viewers.

Advertisement

Pena’s first title defence after September victory This highly anticipated match marks Pena's first title defense since claiming the WBO Inter-Continental title in September 2024 with a unanimous decision victory over Japan’s Hiroki Hanabusa. The 30-year-old Swiss-Dominican fighter, known as "The One," is eager to face his next challenge. “I can hardly wait to get back in the ring. I don’t care who my opponent is, the main thing is that he is strong!” said Pena.

Gisu Lee’s knockout power makes him a formidable threat Gisu Lee, who has been training at BUDO Gym in Toronto, Canada, is known for his knockout power. The 29-year-old former Korean champion has earned respect with four consecutive knockouts, including his 2023 Knockout of the Year victory over Cody Kelly. Lee’s combination of explosiveness and toughness will make him a formidable opponent in this high-stakes clash.

Advertisement

Co-main event: Gabriela Timar vs. Yoselin Fernandez for WBO International Title In the co-main event, Gabriela Timar of Switzerland will face Venezuela’s Yoselin Fernandez for the WBO International minimumweight title, adding further excitement to the already stacked card.

Also Read | Injury scare for Rohit Sharma, Indian captain hit on left knee ahead of 4th Test

Undercard highlights: Benoit Huber vs. Adnan Deronja and more Other notable undercard bouts include Benoit Huber versus Adnan Deronja in a 6-round cruiserweight contest and Felix Maier taking on Venezuela's Simon Gonzalez.

Swiss Pro Boxing continues Bern's Boxing Day tradition The event continues the long-standing tradition of top-tier boxing in Bern, with Swiss Pro Boxing promising an action-packed day for fans. The Boxing Day spectacle is expected to be a highlight for Swiss boxing enthusiasts and will feature an array of exciting matchups alongside the headliner.

Advertisement