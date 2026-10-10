Brandin Podziemski signs 5-year, $110 million extension with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have locked up starting guard Brandin Podziemski on a five-year, $110 million contract extension. The deal keeps the 23-year-old with the franchise beyond next summer and removes him from restricted free agency.

Podziemski, selected 19th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, was the first player taken under general manager Mike Dunleavy. He is entering his fourth NBA season and will earn $5.6 million this year on the final season of his rookie contract before the new deal begins. The fully guaranteed extension includes a trade kicker and a mutual option in the 2031-32 season. That final-year option is structured so either side can opt in but neither can opt out, which preserves the chance for both parties to discuss another extension that offseason.

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How the deal affects Golden State Warriors cap space Keeping Brandin Podziemski’s first-year salary at $18.9 million was a key point for the Golden State Warriors during talks. The team has prioritized flexibility for the 2027-28 season. Stephen Curry agreed to a $10 million pay cut next year to help create room for roster moves through free agency or trades. Podziemski’s projected cap hold next summer was roughly $17 million, so the new starting salary reduces available space by about $1.9 million compared with letting him reach restricted free agency.

Even with the extension, the Warriors could still open $55 million to $60 million in space next summer. They retain the option to waive center Kristaps Porzingis, whose $20 million salary next season is only $3 million guaranteed. Porzingis is currently out indefinitely with a health issue. The Warriors also hold four tradable first-round picks.

Brandin Podziemski’s durability and role next to Stephen Curry Expectations for the Golden State Warriors this season are modest. Starting wings Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are both recovering from serious knee injuries, and Brandin Porzingis’s return timeline remains unclear. Podziemski has been one of the few constants. He was one of only 18 players to appear in all 82 games last season and set career highs with 13.8 points per game along with improved totals in three-pointers, assists, and steals.

His rebounding stands out for a guard. He has averaged more than five rebounds per game in each of his first three seasons and ranks among the league leaders in charges drawn. Warriors coach Steve Kerr values his connecting ability and advanced metrics.

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As a rookie, the Warriors outscored opponents by 264 points in Podziemski’s minutes. That figure stayed strong at 261 points in his second season. Last year, increased usage while Curry and Butler missed time led to some offensive struggles, but he settled in later in the schedule. This season, he is expected to start at shooting guard beside Curry in a more complementary secondary playmaking role.