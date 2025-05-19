Braves collect 16 hits as they club Red Sox in rubber match

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Braves had 16 hits and drew seven walks in the win. Alex Verdugo and Austin Riley each collected three hits for Atlanta, which broke a 4-4 tie by scoring three runs in the fifth. The Braves drew four walks in the inning.

Ozuna's home run was part of a three-run eighth inning that gave Atlanta a 10-4 lead. A Matt Olson sacrifice fly scored Verdugo earlier in the inning.

Rafael Devers hit a grand slam for the Red Sox. It was his ninth home run of the season and his second in as many games. Devers and David Hamilton each had two of Boston's eight hits.

Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3) pitched the first seven innings and gave up four runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out three for the Braves, who have won five of seven.

Boston starter Bryan Bello (2-1) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead by scoring two runs in the first. Verdugo made it 1-0 when he scored on a Drake Baldwin single. Ozzie Albies followed with a groundout that drove in Riley to put Atlanta up 2-0.

Boston trailed 3-0 after Olson doubled and then scored on an Ozuna single in the third.

After the Devers' grand slam gave the Red Sox a 4-3 advantage, the Braves tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Riley that drove in Nick Allen

Atlanta's three-run fifth featured a bases-loaded walk to Michael Harris, an Eli White single that drove in Baldwin and an Allen sacrifice fly that allowed Albies to score.

The victory gave Atlanta two wins in the three-game series. Boston prevailed 7-6 on Saturday, when Devers hit a walk-off home run in the ninth.