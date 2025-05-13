Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment

After a tough start to the 2025 campaign, the Atlanta Braves received welcome news Monday.

Four-time All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (torn ACL) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday after missing nearly a year. There is no timetable yet for his return to the majors, but it's a big step for the 2023 National League MVP.

"It'll be a day-to-day thing there, too," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "They'll re-evaluate him again like anybody the day after and see how he feels, but it'll just be good to get him running around in the outfield again."

Acuna Jr. played in just 49 games last season before a fully torn ACL in his left knee cut his season short. The 27-year-old was hitting .250 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, 38 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Over seven seasons with the Braves, Acuna Jr. has batted .289 with 165 home runs, 417 RBIs, 581 runs, 196 stolen bases and .904 OPS, while earning three Silver Slugger awards.

In 29 postseason games, the outfielder has three homers, 17 runs, nine RBIs, five stolen bases and a .257 average.

Acuna Jr. will begin the assignment playing outfield at North Port of the Florida Complex Rookie League. He will be re-evaluated before heading to Triple-A Gwinnett in the next step of the rehab process.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (hamstring) is also scheduled to throw 70-75 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday, according to reports.

Strider, 26, landed on the injured list last month after suffering a right hamstring strain while playing catch. He may bypass a minor-league rehab start and rejoin the Braves' rotation for next week's series against the Washington Nationals, beginning May 20.

After Strider's 2024 season was limited to just nine innings due to a bone fragment cutting his UCL, Strider pitched five innings in his 2025 debut April 16. In his lone start, Strider gave up five hits, two runs and one walk while striking out five batters in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.