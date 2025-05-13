Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider ramping up their injury rehabs

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and right-hander Spencer Strider are taking important steps this week in their return from injuries.

Acuña will begin playing with the Braves' Florida Complex League team in North Port on Tuesday. He has missed almost a full season following ACL surgery on his left knee last year. Acuña got hurt on May 26 last season and had surgery on June 6.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Monday night's game against Washington that Acuña will need to play in minor league games following his work in North Port.

“He's starting his march back,” Snitker said. “It will be good to just get him running around in the outfield again and getting him at-bats.”

Atlanta's offense has missed Acuña, the team's leadoff hitter and 2023 NL MVP. Entering Monday night's opener of a four-game series against the Nationals, the Braves had scored three or fewer runs in five of their last six games.

Acuña was limited 49 games last season. He hit .250 with four homers in 2024, one year after hitting 41 home runs with 73 steals and a .337 batting average.

Strider will throw a simulated game in Atlanta on Wednesday. Snitker said the Braves could better control Strider's work in the simulated game than if he pitched in a minor league game.

The Braves hope to have Strider throw 70 to 75 pitches in five innings.

Strider made just two starts last season before UCL internal brace surgery on April 12, 2024. Strider finished fourth in 2023 NL Young Award voting and was an All-Star, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-best 281 strikeouts.

Strider returned from the elbow surgery when he pitched five innings in a 3-1 loss at Toronto on April 16. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 21 after straining his right hamstring.

“The hamstring is good to go,” Snitker said.

The Braves will be able to create situations for Strider to field bunts and cover first base in the simulated game.

“Then we'll evaluate him after that,” Snitker said, adding a minor league rehab start has not been ruled out.

“We need him to be able to go 85 pitches or maybe 90 when we decide for him to start a game,” Snitker said of Strider's return to the Atlanta rotation.