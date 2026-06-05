Brayden McNabb injury: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman hospitalized after 87 MPH puck to face in Stanley Cup final

The 2026 Stanley Cup Finals took a worrying turn on Thursday night when Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was struck in the face by an 87 mph slapshot from Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers. The incident happened in the first period of what turned into a 4-3 overtime loss for Vegas.

McNabb was holding his face as he left the ice under his own power. He was taken straight to the hospital for evaluation and did not return. The game was still scoreless when the puck hit him, making the moment even more tense in such a high-stakes contest.

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Golden Knights show resilience but fall short The Golden Knights had to finish the game with only five defensemen. They started strong and built a 2-0 lead, but the Hurricanes fought back hard. Vegas tied the score late in regulation before ultimately losing in overtime on a penalty-kill goal.

The result leaves the Stanley Cup Final tied 1-1. Game 3 moves to Las Vegas on Saturday night, where the Golden Knights will try to seize home-ice momentum in the best-of-seven series.

Teammates pay tribute to Brayden McNabb’s toughness and leadership Golden Knights captain Mark Stone spoke honestly about losing his teammate. “You lose a guy like Nabber, who logs heavy minutes, such a good teammate, plays the game so hard, it’s tough,” he said.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin shared the same concern. “Anytime you see that happen to a teammate, especially a guy like Nabber, who’s a huge part of this team, a leader, it’s tough. It’s hard to see that to any guy on the ice. We’re just hoping for the best for him.”

Their words show how much McNabb means to the team on and off the ice.

Brayden McNabb’s key contributions highlighted by strong stats McNabb has been a steady presence for Vegas in the playoffs. He skates on the top defensive pair with Shea Theodore and leads the team in penalty-kill ice time. His physical style and willingness to block shots have been central to the club’s defensive game.

In the regular season, he led the Golden Knights with 142 blocked shots and ranked fifth with 110 hits despite missing 19 games. Through 17 postseason games, he already has 33 blocks and 33 hits. Those numbers explain why his absence is felt immediately.