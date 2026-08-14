Brayton Feister commits to Oregon Ducks: 4-star athlete picks Dan Lanning over Ohio State, Georgia and California

Brayton Feister has spent years making noise on both the football field and the wrestling mat. The talented Ohio standout just delivered his biggest headline yet. On Friday, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound athlete announced his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Feister selected Oregon ahead of strong offers from California, Georgia and Ohio State.

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The decision comes just weeks before the start of his senior season and adds another high-upside piece to what is shaping up as one of the nation’s strongest 2027 recruiting classes.

From Hoban to Massillon and now to Eugene Brayton Feister first built his reputation at Archbishop Hoban. He and his younger brother Brydon later transferred to Massillon Washington, generating fresh attention in the offseason. The move did nothing to slow his production. Last season he earned Mr Football finalist honors while starring on both sides of the ball.

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On offense, he carried the ball 116 times for 1,098 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defense is where he truly stood out. Feister was named Division II Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording 133 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Those numbers explain why major programs across the country pursued him hard. His combination of size, speed, and production makes him a natural fit as a linebacker or versatile athlete at the next level.

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Oregon’s recruiting class keeps climbing The Ducks already sat near the top of the 2027 rankings before Feister’s commitment. Now their position looks even stronger. Brayton Feister becomes the program’s 13th four-star commitment and its 12th pledge ranked inside the national top 175. He is also the fourth linebacker in the class, joining four-star Toa Satele from Mililani, Hawaii, along with three-stars Brandon Lockley and Sam Ngata.

Oregon continues to pull talent from the Midwest. Harper Woods, Michigan, five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant remains the highest-rated player in the class at No. 23 overall. The Ducks also hold commitments from Illinois four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner and Michigan three-star athlete Anthony Cartwright III. Feister’s addition continues that trend of landing proven high school producers from outside traditional West Coast pipelines.

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What Brayton Feister brings to the Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning’s staff has built a reputation for developing physical, high-motor players who contribute early. Brayton Feister’s dual-threat background and proven production on defense give Oregon another versatile piece who can help on special teams and in multiple defensive packages. At 238 pounds with the frame to add more weight, he projects as a player who can grow into a key rotational piece and eventually a starter.

The commitment also reinforces Oregon’s rising status in the Big Ten. Securing a top Ohio prospect over the Buckeyes and other traditional powers sends a clear message about the program’s current appeal under Lanning.

Feister still has a full senior season ahead at Massillon Washington. If he continues performing at the level he showed last year, his ranking could climb even higher before signing day.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.