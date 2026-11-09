Brazilian F1 Grand Prix updating standings after Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli penalties | Check list of winners

Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli were penalised after the 2026 Brazilian Formula One (F1) Brazilian Grand Prix which ended on Sunday. Following the penalties, Leclerc lost a spot in the latest F1standings, finishing on eighth spot. Both Leclerc and Antonelli had received a five-second penalty for different infractions.

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Leclerc was penalised for making a contact with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in the final corner of the circuit. While fighting for the seventh position, Ferrari's Leclerc took the led but with a five-second penalty imposed on him, the Monaco-baser driver dropped one place to eighth in the final Brazilian GP standings.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli vs Sebastian Vettel: check youngest F1 champions list

On the other hand, Antonelli, who was crowned the F1 champion last week, was penalised by the stewards during his final pit stop. The incident happened when Antonelli was fighting for the third spot in the podium with Isaac Hadjar. The penalty was given as because Antonelli was released a bit early by his team when Franco Colapinto was approaching to change tires.

Despite the penalty, the new world champion remained fifth in the standings behind teammate George Russell. Meanwhile, the results were more than enough to secure the constructors' title for Mercedes - its first since 2021 - against the rival Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc.

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2026 Brazilian F1 GP final results

Pos Driver Team Time / Gap Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35:24 25 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +14.602s 18 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +24.485s 15 4 George Russell Mercedes +33.991s 12 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +36.017s 10 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +56.475s 8 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1:15.402s 6 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1:13.586s 4 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1 Lap 2 10 Nico Hülkenberg Sauber +1 Lap 1

Mercedes makes clean sweep of 2026 F1 titles Mercedes clinched the 2026 Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep of both drivers' and constructors' titles after a dominant campaign under the sport's new engine and aerodynamic regulations.

Mercedes secured its first constructors' crown since 2021 after George Russell finished fourth and newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli took fifth place at Interlagos. Antonelli had already secured the drivers' championship at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest Formula 1 champion.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris claimed his second consecutive Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who produced an impressive recovery drive from 21st on the grid. Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium.

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The achievement marks Mercedes' return to dominance after a relatively difficult period between 2022 and 2025, when the team managed only a handful of race victories under Formula 1's ground-effect regulations.

Also Read | F1: Lando Norris dominates Brazilian GP with commanding win at Interlagos

The team's latest success also recalls its dominance at the beginning of the V6 turbo-hybrid era in 2014, when Mercedes established itself as the leading force in the championship. With three races remaining in the season, Mercedes has now secured both championship titles, underlining its successful adaptation to Formula 1's latest technical regulations.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in