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Brazilian F1 Grand Prix updating standings after Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli penalties | Check list of winners

McLaren's Lando Norris claimed his second consecutive Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who produced an impressive recovery drive from 21st on the grid. Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Nov 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazilian GP.
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazilian GP. (REUTERS)
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Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli were penalised after the 2026 Brazilian Formula One (F1) Brazilian Grand Prix which ended on Sunday. Following the penalties, Leclerc lost a spot in the latest F1standings, finishing on eighth spot. Both Leclerc and Antonelli had received a five-second penalty for different infractions.

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Leclerc was penalised for making a contact with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in the final corner of the circuit. While fighting for the seventh position, Ferrari's Leclerc took the led but with a five-second penalty imposed on him, the Monaco-baser driver dropped one place to eighth in the final Brazilian GP standings.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli vs Sebastian Vettel: check youngest F1 champions list

On the other hand, Antonelli, who was crowned the F1 champion last week, was penalised by the stewards during his final pit stop. The incident happened when Antonelli was fighting for the third spot in the podium with Isaac Hadjar. The penalty was given as because Antonelli was released a bit early by his team when Franco Colapinto was approaching to change tires.

Despite the penalty, the new world champion remained fifth in the standings behind teammate George Russell. Meanwhile, the results were more than enough to secure the constructors' title for Mercedes - its first since 2021 - against the rival Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc.

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Also Read | Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about the Italian

2026 Brazilian F1 GP final results

PosDriverTeamTime / GapPoints
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35:2425
2Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing+14.602s18
3Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing+24.485s15
4George RussellMercedes+33.991s12
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes+36.017s10
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+56.475s8
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1:15.402s6
8Charles LeclercFerrari+1:13.586s4
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1 Lap2
10Nico HülkenbergSauber+1 Lap1

Mercedes makes clean sweep of 2026 F1 titles

Mercedes clinched the 2026 Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep of both drivers' and constructors' titles after a dominant campaign under the sport's new engine and aerodynamic regulations.

Mercedes secured its first constructors' crown since 2021 after George Russell finished fourth and newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli took fifth place at Interlagos. Antonelli had already secured the drivers' championship at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest Formula 1 champion.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris claimed his second consecutive Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory, finishing 14.6 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who produced an impressive recovery drive from 21st on the grid. Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar completed the podium.

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The achievement marks Mercedes' return to dominance after a relatively difficult period between 2022 and 2025, when the team managed only a handful of race victories under Formula 1's ground-effect regulations.

Also Read | F1: Lando Norris dominates Brazilian GP with commanding win at Interlagos

The team's latest success also recalls its dominance at the beginning of the V6 turbo-hybrid era in 2014, when Mercedes established itself as the leading force in the championship. With three races remaining in the season, Mercedes has now secured both championship titles, underlining its successful adaptation to Formula 1's latest technical regulations.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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