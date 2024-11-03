Brazil’s Formula One Grand Prix qualifier delayed due to heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo

The qualifying race for Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix was delayed after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo on Saturday for several hours. 

Published3 Nov 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 2, 2024. THe race was postponed due to bad weather.
Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 2, 2024. THe race was postponed due to bad weather.(REUTERS)

Brazil's Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix qualifier was rescheduled for two hours due to unfavourable weather conditions following heavy rain and lightning on Sunday, reported Reuters. As per the revised timing, race will begin at 1230 local time instead of 1400 (1700 GMT). 

After being delayed for two hours with no improvement in conditions, amid fading daylight, officials decided Saturday's qualifying could not proceed.

(More to come)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 06:19 AM IST
